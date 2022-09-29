2 dead, 10 injured after pickup crashes into semi and another vehicle in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas — Authorities in Texas said two people are dead and 10 others were injured after a pickup truck crashed into a semi and another vehicle in Uvalde.

Uvalde Police said on its Facebook page that officers and other first responders were on the scene of a three-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday just before 6:30 p.m.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area, adding that State Highway 83 and 90 would be closed "for an unknown amount of time."

Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez told KSAT-TV that U.S. Border Patrol agents were pursuing the pickup truck after they caught it speeding.

Shortly after that, the pickup crashed into the semi-trailer and another vehicle, killing two people inside the pickup, Rodriguez told the media outlet.

Rodriguez added that everyone injured was also in the pickup truck, the Associated Press reported.

The crash is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the news outlet reported.