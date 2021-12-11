2 dead, 5 injured after tornado hits Arkansas nursing home

A tornado has reportedly ripped through a nursing home, killing two people and injuring five others in Arkansas.

Craighead County Judge Marvin Day told KAIT-TV that at least 20 people were trapped after the tornado struck the Monette Manor area.

The TV station reported that emergency crews from Trumann, and police and firefighters from Jonesboro were headed to the area to assist.

The nursing home has about 90 beds.

Officials told KARK, the NBC affiliate in Little Rock, that the roof of the nursing home collapsed and other buildings in the town suffered damage.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Sen. Tom Cotton addressed the dangerous weather on Twitter. They were encouraging those in the area to stay vigilant.

According to CNN, a strong weather pattern is moving through the area, which is resulting in nighttime tornadoes.