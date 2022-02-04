3 California fire crews battle large fire at vacant walnut processing plant

Authorities in California had to evacuate several residents and close a highway after an enormous fire erupted at a vacant walnut processing plant on Friday.

Firefighters from three counties - Butte County, Sutter County, and Yuba City - have been working to put out the flames since Friday morning.

“Five county engines and a Battalion Chief are at [the] scene of a fire at Diamond Walnut,” the Cal Fire Butte unit tweeted.

Officials said flames were burning in hundreds of bins stacked around the edge of the property.

The fire also led to Highway 99 being temporarily shut down due to the smoke.

As a precaution, residences behind and near the facility were evacuated, Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood told the Sacramento Bee.

No injuries were reported.