3 law enforcement officers injured in shooting in Chicago

Three law enforcement officers in Chicago were injured Wednesday morning in a shooting in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood.

The officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and have been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

In a press conference Wednesday morning, Chicago Police Chief David Brown said that the three officers — one Chicago police officer and two officers with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms — were driving on the northbound ramp to I-57 at 119th street when they were shot.

Brown confirmed that the plainclothes officers were working undercover at the time of the shooting and were driving in an unmarked vehicle.

According to Brown, one of the ATF officers was hit in the hand, and the second ATF officer was shot in the "side," or "torso and arm area." The Chicago police officer was grazed by a bullet in the back of the head.

The suspects remain at large. The Chicago Tribune reports that the suspects were driving a white Chevrolet Impala.

This story is breaking and will be updated.