Animals at Milwaukee Co. Zoo to receive COVID-19 vaccine

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — COVID-19 vaccinations of animals will begin next week at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Several different types of animals will receive a shot similar to the Pfizer vaccine that humans have been getting for the better part of a year now.

Senior Staff Veterinarian Dr. Pamela Govett says the COVID-19 risk to animals is very similar to the risk to humans. The decision to immunize the animals comes after a couple of scares at the zoo.

“We have tested two animals that we thought might have it, that were showing respiratory signs, but so far we’ve been lucky,” said Govett.

Donated by the animal health company Zoetis, the shots will first be given to river otters, primates and large cats, all animals that are thought to be susceptible to the COVID-19 virus. The animals will get their shots in a series of two separated by a few weeks, just like humans.

The vaccinations will start the week of Nov. 15.

This story was originally reported by Tom Durian on tmj4.com.