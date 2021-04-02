April the giraffe has died, Animal Adventure Park announces

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April, the giraffe who was an internet sensation as the world watched her give birth in 2017, has died.

Officials at Animal Adventure Park announced April was euthanized Friday morning "due to her worsening arthritis."

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that Animal Adventure Park announces the tremendous loss of our beloved April the Giraffe," the park said in a Facebook post. "We grieve with her many fans, near and far, as we say goodbye to the giraffe that can be credited with making a foothold for giraffe and giraffe conservation awareness in the 21st century."

The park said April was 20.

Officials noted that the average life expectancy for a giraffe in captivity is between 20-25 years.

"April’s most recent veterinary exam identified the acceleration of April’s condition, prompting the determination that euthanasia was the humane and appropriate course of action," the park said.

April will be cremated, and her ashes will then be returned to the park.