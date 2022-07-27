Argentines yearn for Evita, 70 years after her death

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentines have gathered to mourn iconic Argentine leader María Eva Duarte de Perón, 70 years after her death.

The late leader commonly known as Evita continues to awaken passions in Argentina as some of her followers believe her legacy is more relevant than ever at a time when poverty and inequality are rising as the economy remains stagnated amid galloping inflation.

Evita has been the subject of countless books, movies, TV shows and even a Broadway musical, but for some of her oldest, most ardent followers, the connection with the actress-turned-political leader is much more personal as they remember how she touched their lives.

On Tuesday, dozens of people gathered at Evita's tomb at Recoleta Cemetery to pay their respects.

Born in 1919 in Los Toldos, Evita moved to Buenos Aires at 15 to become an actress.

It was her time there in Argentina's capital that she met Juan Domingo Perón, who would later become the country's president.

When Perón became president in 1946, Evita took center stage as the first lady, fighting for women's rights, including suffrage, which was approved in 1947.

Evita's time as the first lady was short-lived, however, as she died at the age of 33 of cervical cancer.