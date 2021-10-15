Arizona woman delivers 14-pound baby, giving doctors quite the thrill

PHOENIX — Cary Patonai and her husband Tim's home is full of joy this week after adding a significant addition to their family.

“Finnley just goes along with everything. He’s a very well-behaved baby,” said Cary holding her newborn.

Cary says her new baby boy is a miracle. The parents of two sons had been trying to have another child unsuccessfully since last year. They suffered two miscarriages along the way and 17 miscarriages before having their 2-year-old.

“Two of those miscarriages were sets of twins, so it was very difficult,” said Cary.

Despite heartbreak after heartbreak, the couple pushed forward, and just last Monday, Cary delivered a whopper of a little brother.

“They were like, oh my God, I can’t believe he’s so big, they couldn’t wait to get him on the scale,” said Cary with a laugh.

Ten-day-old Finnley came out at an impressive 14.1 pounds. The average newborn weighs around half that number.

He’s also tall, at nearly 24 inches. The doctors who delivered him were impressed.

“They got him on the scale-like 14.1, I’ve never seen it that big, the doctor and one of the sweetest nurses there they were all taking selfies with us, they asked permission, of course, but they were just so pumped,” said Cary.

Finnley was born so big, Cary and Tim quickly realized the baby clothes they’d picked out weren’t going to work.

Finnley’s homecoming outfit, sized 0 to 3 months, wasn’t even close to fitting. Instead, he’s sporting a onesie meant for babies six to nine months old.

“I mean, this guy right here was 11.1 pounds, and this one was 8.2, so we’re used to having big babies,” said Tim.

Finnley’s already wearing size two diapers as well. As you can imagine, predictions of his future are already rolling in from friends and family.

“He’s going to be a football player. Get him in those pads,” said Tim, quoting a friend with a laugh.

While the future isn’t clear, the larger the baby, the more love there is to go around in this household.

In the end, Finnley’s big brothers may have foreshadowed his big debut.

“When he was born, he was my doctor's top five, of the biggest, and I was like, just you wait, I’m gonna get to the top of the list, totally joking two years ago, and then we accidentally did it, so,” said Cary with a laugh.

Cameron Polom at KNXV first reported this story.