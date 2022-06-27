Authorities investigating fire at Colorado pregnancy center

LONGMONT, Colo. — Authorities in Colorado are investigating arson after a Christian-centered crisis pregnancy center in Longmont was targeted by vandals early Saturday morning.

Officials say Life Choices was set on fire and tagged with pro-choice messages, including the message, “if abortions aren’t safe, neither are you.”

The incident occurred sometime between 2:45 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. and came hours after Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturned Roe v. Wade.

Authorities said that the Longmont pregnancy center was heavily damaged by fire and smoke. The extent of damage is unknown.

Investigators are asking those living in the vicinity to check their surveillance video for any activity in the area.

Video can be uploaded to the Longmont Police Services here. Anyone with information is asked to call Longmont police at 303-774-3700.

According to the Life Choices’ website, the center is a Christ-centered ministry that “helps women and men who need free services related to pregnancy and sexual health.”

Robert Garrison at KMGH first reported this story.