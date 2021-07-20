Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Bezos riding own rocket on company's 1st flight with people

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This undated image provided by Blue Origin shows an illustration of the capsule that will be used to take tourists into space. Blue Origin announced Thursday, July 15, 2021, that instead of an auction winner launching with founder Jeff Bezos on Tuesday, Oliver Daemen, 18, will be on board. The company said he'll be the first paying customer, but did not disclose the cost of his ticket. (Blue Origin via AP)
Blue Origin Bezos
Posted at 5:18 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 05:39:21-04

Jeff Bezos is about to soar on his space travel company's first flight with people on board.

The founder of Blue Origin as well as Amazon will become the second billionaire to ride his own rocket.

He'll blast off Tuesday morning from West Texas with his brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands and an 82-year-old female aviation pioneer from Texas.

They'll become the youngest and oldest ever to fly in space.

Blue Origin's capsule is fully automated, so there's no need for trained staff on the brief space hop.

Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson rocket plane needs two pilots to operate.

Branson beat Bezos to space on July 11.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections