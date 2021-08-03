Biden among top Democrats calling for Cuomo's resignation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Top Democrats are calling on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign, including President Biden.

“I think he should resign,” Biden said.

The calls come following an investigation that found Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, current and former state government employees.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement, “Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who both represent New York, also called for Cuomo’s resignation.

“No elected official is above the law. The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor’s office. We continue to believe that the Governor should resign,” the joint statement says.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Cuomo fully denied that he acted inappropriately, claiming that "the facts are much different than what has been portrayed."