Boulder shooting: Police to provide update into investigation at Friday press conference

The Boulder Police Department on Friday will provide an update on its investigation into this week's mass shooting at a local grocery store.

Monday’s shooting at a King Sooper’s grocery store left 10 people dead, including a Boulder Police Officer.

The press conference will come one day after the man charged in connection with the shooting, 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, made his first appearance in court.

During that court appearance, the suspect was formally charged with 10 counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. Appearing in a wheelchair due to a bullet wound suffered during the incident, the suspect did not speak outside of confirming to the judge that he understood his rights.

At that hearing, attorneys for the suspect requested her client’s mental health be evaluated.

"We cannot begin to assess the nature and depths of Mr. Alissa's mental illness until we have the discovery from the government," Colorado Public Defender Kathryn Herold said Thursday.

District Attorney Michael Dougherty did not object but added that he expects to file additional charges in the next few weeks. He didn't expand on that statement but said he'd provide more information once the crime scene processing was complete, which would likely be in the coming days.

The judge then said the status conference would be set in the next 60 to 90 days.

Several vigils honoring the victims of Monday’s shootings have been held in Boulder throughout the week.

Read more about the victims of Monday’s shootings here.

