American basketball star Brittney Griner is set to appear next in a Russian courtroom on July 26.

The two-time U.S. Olympics gold medalist was arrested on Feb. 17 after authorities at the Moscow airport allegedly found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her suitcase, NPR reported.

Last week, the 31-year-old pleaded guilty, telling the court that there was no criminal intent, Reuters reported.

The news outlets reported that she could be sentenced up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

On Friday, the Associated Press reported that Griner's lawyers presented a letter to the court from a U.S. doctor recommending she use cannabis to treat pain.

Afterward, reporters outside the courtroom asked one of her lawyers how Griner was feeling, The Post reported.

"She's tired," the lawyer said, according to CNN and The Post.

The AP reported that the Biden administration has been working toward getting her released.

In May, the State Department declared that Griner was wrongfully imprisoned.