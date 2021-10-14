Butterball recalls more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey over plastic contamination

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — Butterball is recalling about 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall Wednesday for the items that were produced on Sept. 28.

The following products are being recalled:

2.5-lb. trays containing “farm to family BUTTERBALL all-natural Ground Turkey” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging

3-lb. tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging

These affected items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. They bear establishment number “EST. P-7345” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Officials added that they’re concerned that some products may be in consumers’ freezers and/or refrigerators.

The FSIS says the extraneous material problem was discovered when consumers submitted complaints about pieces of blue plastic embedded in the raw ground turkey. There have not yet been any confirmed reports of injuries due to consumption of these products, according to the FSIS.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness is advised to contact a health care provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Butterball Consumer Hotline at (800) 288-8372.