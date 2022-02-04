California couple, dog rescued nearly 2 months after trapped inside snow-covered cabin

Authorities in California say two people and their dog were rescued by helicopter after being trapped "snowed in" at a Northern California cabin for nearly two months.

Alongside aerial footage of the rescue, California Highway Patrol said on Facebook that a helicopter crew was sent to rescue them since they'd been unable to leave since Dec. 6 due to snow, blocked roads, downed trees, and they were running out of supplies.

The cabin's location was not specified, but the highway patrol said the Sierra County Sheriff's Office requested their help with Tuesday's rescue.

The agency said the pair and their dog were flown to a landing zone where Sierra County deputies met them.