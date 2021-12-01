Watch
US official: 1st case of omicron variant identified in US

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., on Jan. 21, 2021. In a statement Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, California's public health officer, Dr. Tomas J. Aragon, said that officials are monitoring the Omicron variant. There are no reports to date of the variant in California, the statement said. Aragon said the state was focusing on ensuring its residents have access to vaccines and booster shots. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 1:52 PM, Dec 01, 2021
A person in California has become the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

That's according to a U.S. official who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

The news comes as scientists continue to study the risks posed by the new strain of the virus.

The Biden administration moved late last month to restrict travel from Southern Africa where the variant was first identified and had been widespread.

Clusters of cases have also been identified in about two dozen other nations.

