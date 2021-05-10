England to ease lockdown requirements, OK hugs as cases drop

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to give the go-ahead for people in England to hug again when he announces the next round of lockdown easing later Monday.

The change comes in the wake of a sharp fall in new coronavirus infections.

While hugging people from different households will be allowed beginning May 17, Johnson is expected to stress that it should be done with care. That's because of concerns that new virus variants could bypass some of the immunity provided by Britain's successful vaccination campaign.

Johnson is also expected to confirm that different households will be able to mix indoors and cinemas, soft play areas and hotels can reopen.