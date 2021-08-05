Watch
Moderna says its COVID vaccine is 93% effective six months after second dose

Charles Krupa/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of Exeter, N.H., High School. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Posted at 4:53 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 17:26:50-04

Moderna said Thursday that its vaccine is 93% effective through six months after receiving the second dose.

In a news release, the company added that it tested three booster shots in phase 2 of its study, which demonstrated "robust antibody responses...against important variants of concern."

"We are pleased that our COVID-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93% through six months, but recognize that the Delta variant is a significant new threat, so we must remain vigilant," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna, in a press release.

Moderna added that they expect to complete its submission to the Food and Drug Administration for its vaccine to be fully distributed in August.

Moderna's announcement comes a week after Pfizer-BioNTech said its COVID-19 vaccine was 84% effective six months after complete vaccination, the New York Times reported.

According to the newspaper, the FDA aims to grant full approval Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine by Labor Day or sooner.

