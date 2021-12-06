Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Notre Dame requiring COVID-19 booster shots for students

items.[0].image.alt
Darron Cummings/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2012 file photo fans gather at the the Hesburgh Library with the Word of Life mural, also known as Touchdown Jesus, at the University of Notre Dame before the start of a college football game in South Bend, Ind. The university said Friday, April 2, 2014, that alumnus John W. "Jay" Jordan, co-founder of a private equity, firm has donated $75 million to Notre Dame to be used to bolster its efforts to become one of the nation's top research schools. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Notre Dame Gift
Posted at 6:32 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 18:35:07-05

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WRTV) — The University of Notre Dame announced a COVID-19 booster vaccine will be required for all students who have been fully vaccinated for more than six months.

The requirement includes all undergraduate, graduate, and professional students, including students studying or performing research remotely and/or virtually.

Current students may receive the booster vaccination at any off-campus location or at the University’s on-campus booster vaccination clinic Jan. 11-14.

The Centers for Disease Control has advised all fully vaccinated adults to get the booster shot.

Health officials say most cases in the U.S. are still from the Delta variant. However, the omicron variant has been detected in at least 17 states.

This story was originally reported by Michelle Kaufman on wrtv.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo