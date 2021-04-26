Watch
U.S. to share 60 million AstraZeneca doses with other countries after safety check

Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations at the White House, in Washington. Biden has touted administering 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine before his first 100 days in office and signaled it is time for the U.S. to begin sharing its surplus. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Posted at 2:08 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 14:23:23-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the U.S. will begin sharing its entire stock of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines with the world once it clears federal safety reviews.

As many as 60 million doses are expected to be available for export in the coming months.

The move greatly expands on the Biden administration's action last month to share about 4 million doses of the vaccine with Mexico and Canada.

The AstraZeneca drug is widely in use worldwide but has not yet been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The White House is increasingly assured about the supply of the three vaccines being administered in the U.S.

According to the Associated Press, the U.S. hasn't finalized where the AstraZeneca doses will go.

The AP reported that the U.S. government would donate 300 million doses.

Enrollment for the company’s 30,000-person trial in the U.S. trial wasn't complete until January, and it has still not filed for an emergency-use authorization with the FDA.

