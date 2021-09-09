Woman seen in viral video coughing on shoppers at Nebraska grocery store loses her job

LINCOLN, Neb. — A woman who defied a local mask mandate and coughed on a woman and her daughter in a Nebraska grocery store is no longer employed at her job at an Arizona business.

Business software company SAP confirmed Wednesday that the woman featured in the viral video is a former employee who now no longer works for the company.

"We have reviewed the incident and can confirm that the individual in question no longer works for SAP, the company said in a tweet.

The viral video, originally posted to Twitter by a user with the handle @RoBeastRo, allegedly occurred at a Lincoln, Nebraska grocery store. In the video, the woman is shown without a mask, in defiance of a current mandate in Lancaster County.

In the video, the woman tells others off-screen that she's "not sick, so I don't need to wear a mask, and neither do you." Later, she coughs in the direction of shoppers, blaming it on her "allergies."

The woman who posted the video later wrote on Reddit that a store employee separated her from the maskless shopper. However, the poster claimed the maskless woman continued to follow her and her daughter around.

The woman continued to cough without covering her mouth in a second video.

The poster later said she was forced to leave the store without finishing her shopping, all while the maskless woman continued to follow her.

Watch the videos below.

This story was originally published by Scripps station KMTV in Omaha, Nebraska.