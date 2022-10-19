Cranberry farmers say grow techniques are changing because of climate

U.S. cranberry farmers say they're still working to adapt to yearly changes in climate that is affecting their crop.

Cranberry farmers say they've had to adopt new techniques in their historic agricultural practice to adapt to changes in climate.

The berries need the right conditions to grow and produce on a large scale.

The popular berry is a staple for American holiday foods and beverages, and with Thanksgiving quickly approaching, these farmers are feeling another year of pressure.

Rising temperatures are causing farmers to be innovative in creating ways to keep their livelihood intact.

"The pendulum is swinging, and at what point can we stop or slow the pendulum down?" said Bill McCaffrey, owner of Spring Rain Farm in Massachusetts.

"It's very, very difficult. I think the next ten years of farming are going to be like the last 100 years. It's just unbelievable what the weather is doing. But we have to do it. We have to survive. We have to find a way to make it happen," he said.