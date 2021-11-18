Watch
Defense rests in trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killing

Sean Rayford/AP
Defendant Travis McMichael testifies under cross-examination by prosecutor Linda Dunikoski at the Glynn County Courthouse on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 in Brunswick, Ga. . Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, and a neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan are charged charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Sean Rayford/Pool Photo via AP)
Ahmaud Arbery Georgia Trial
Posted at 4:28 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 16:31:23-05

The defense rested its case Thursday in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killing.

The jury was dismissed and will return for closing arguments on Monday.

On Thursday, the man who fatally shot Arbery testified that Arbery did not speak, show a weapon or threaten him in any way before he raised his shotgun and pointed it at the 25-year-old Black man.

Travis McMichael said he was “under the impression” that Arbery could be a threat because he was running straight at him and he had seen Arbery trying to get into a neighbor's truck.

McMichael is one of three white men on trial for murder.

He and his father and a neighbor chased down Arbery after seeing him running through their neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020.

Arbery's family says he was out for a jog prior to the shooting.

"He didn't have any facts on hand when he chose to pull the trigger. Not one time but three times," said Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud Arbery's mother.

