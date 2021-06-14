Detroit police say man shot good Samaritan who checked on him after crash

DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Police Department is investigating a wild case of road rage, where a man allegedly shot a good Samaritan who had checked on him after a crash.

It happened at 7 Mile and Strasburg on the city's east side. Police say a tan GMC Yukon and a black Ford Escape collided in the intersection before a Chevy Colorado hit them at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Worshipers at a church were just leaving after fellowship.

Pastor Alan Evans says, of course, people at the Open Door Church of God in Christ Church rushed to help.

“That is why the door is open. We are here to show love and caring,” said Pastor Evans.

One of the people who helped is a church security guard.

“He was actually going to his car with his grandmother, saw the accident, so he went over to help,” said Pastor Evans.

He made sure people in the Escape were OK and then went to check on people in another vehicle.

“I heard the pop, pop, pop, pop. At least about five or six shots. All I seen was all the church members running. There was kids. Church was literally letting out,” said a neighbor who spoke anonymously, not wanting to share her identity after witnessing such a violent scene.

Police say a man who the church security guard helped in the Escape got out and started shooting.

Pastor Evans says he aimed at the vehicle that hit him as the security guard checked on the people in that vehicle, hitting the guard. He fortunately is going to be OK and has been treated and released.

Pastor Evans says the guard is not discouraged, but inspired by what happened.

“He is a caring and loving person. And he if anything just recognizes that it is the protection of God that kept him from being hurt more seriously or even killed.”

At this point, police are not saying whether the suspected shooter is in custody or not. They say they believe they know who he is.

This story was originally published by Kim Russell at WXYZ.