Disney World to require unionized workers to be fully vaccinated

Disney World reached an agreement with the Service Trades Council Union to require workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Unionized employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 22.

The union says Disney World agreed to host on-site vaccination events over the next several weeks.

"Getting vaccinated is the best way for workers to protect themselves from this deadly virus," the union stated.

The deal came on the same day the Food and Drug Administration granted final approval for the Pfizer vaccine. It had been operating under emergency use authorization.

The union says "reasonable accommodations" will be made for people with religious are medical concerns.

Others who fail to get fully vaccinated by Oct. 22 will lose their job, the union stated.