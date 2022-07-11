Elon Musk taunts Twitter after filing to terminate deal to buy company

Elon Musk took aim at Twitter after filing documents to terminate a deal to buy the company.

Musk posted a meme that shows him laughing because he says Twitter will have to disclose "bot info" in court if the company pursues legal action to force him to complete the acquisition.

Musk has said the $44 billion purchase is contingent on the company releasing information about how many fake accounts it hosts. The Tesla founder claims Twitter has not provided him with that information. The claim has been disputed by Twitter officials.

In a letter filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, the billionaire's lawyers said Musk wanted to pull out of the deal because the social media company was in “material breach” of their agreement.

In response, Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor said it is committed to closing the deal at the price and terms agreed to with Musk. Taylor added that the board is confident it will prevail once it takes Musk to court.