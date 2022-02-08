Emhoff whisked out of event following security concern

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was whisked out of an event Tuesday at a Washington high school by Secret Service agents following an apparent security concern.

Emhoff was at Dunbar High School for an event in commemoration of Black History Month.

He was in the school's museum for about five minutes before a member of his security detail approached him saying, "we have to go."

Emhoff was removed from the building into his waiting motorcade.

Students and educators at the school were instructed to leave the school, with an overhead announcement saying, "evacuate the building."

No reason for the evacuation was given.

According to the Associated Press, details were not immediately provided by Emhoff and Harris's spokespersons, nor did the Secret Service respond back for a comment.

During her daily White House briefing, press secretary Jen Psaki said she didn't "have any updates on this," the news outlet reported.