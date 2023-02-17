Watch Now
EPA reaffirms limits on mercury from power plants

The headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency is seen in Washington as President Donald Trump announces that his administration is revoking California's authority to set auto mileage standards stricter than those issued by federal regulators, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Critics say the move would result in less fuel efficient cars that create more planet-warming pollution. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 4:43 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 16:44:21-05

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has affirmed a 2012 finding based on law and science regarding the regulation of hazardous toxins in the air.

The reaffirmation also deals with mercury output from power plants and places limits on both air toxins and mercury, controlling output to only what is necessary.

The EPA is working on changes to tightening regulations on air quality. The agency is expected to finalize a list of rules in the coming months, Reuters reported.

Michael Regan, an administrator for the EPA said, “This finding ensures the continuation of these critical, life-saving protections while advancing President Biden’s commitment to making science-based decisions and protecting the health and wellbeing of all people and all communities.”

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

