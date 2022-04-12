Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

FDA and DEA warn about online pharmacies illegally selling adderall

ALS Drug
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - Food and Drug Administration building is shown Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
ALS Drug
Posted at 5:22 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 17:22:06-04

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration issued a joint statement warning people about fake Adderall.

The two agencies say two websites, Kubapharm.com and Premiumlightssupplier.com, sell amphetamine drug products marketed as Adderall without a prescription.

Adderall is an FDA-approved prescription drug used to treat ADHD, but the agencies say it has a high potential for abuse and addiction.

“The illegal sale of prescription drug stimulants online puts Americans at risk and contributes to potential abuse, misuse, and overdose," said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. "These particular types of online pharmacies also undermine our efforts to help consumers safely purchase legitimate prescription medicines over the internet."

The agencies say these illegal products pose a risk to consumers, and purchasing from an unsafe online pharmacy could mean the drugs could be counterfeit, contaminated, expired, or otherwise harmful.

Consumers that have meds from either website should dispose of them and not purchase anything else.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home