Before the Fourth of July, supermarket chain Hy-Vee voluntarily recalled its brand of potato salad.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a notice dated July 1 that the Iowa-based company recalled all 10 varieties and all sizes of its store-brand Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad because of "a presumptive positive microbial result on the line that the potatoes were processed on."

Hy-Vee said that although they didn't expect the test results for possibly another seven to 10 days, they wanted to recall the products on July 1 until they received the final results back, the notice said.

According to the agency, no reports of illness or complaints involving the affected products have been reported.

The agency said the products were available in grab-and-go refrigerated cases and/or deli service cases and sold at the company's Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore, and Dollar Fresh Market locations.

They added that they were also available at the company's Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores, according to the notice.

According to the FDA, the products were at stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The products also had expiration dates between July 31, 2022, and Aug. 4, 2022, the agency said.

The agency said consumers should discard or return the product to a Hy-Vee store for a full refund.