Federal appeals court blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness program

The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals granted an injunction after six-Republican led states argued against President Joe Biden's plan to cancel federal student loan debt for millions of Americans.

The injunction is in effect while the appeals process plays out.

The decision follows another decision from a district court judge who block the program last week. That judge said the president overstepped his authority by going around Congress.

The Biden administration is appealing that ruling, which will likely end up in the Eighth Circuit Court.

The program would forgive up to $20,000 worth of federal student loan debt for borrowers who received Pell Grants. People who didn't receive a Pell Grant are eligible for up to $10,000 in loan forgiveness. Recipients would have to be making less than $125,000 a year.

The Biden administration stopped accepting applications for the program last week as the process plays out in court. An administration official said Sunday that they believe they will be victorious in court.