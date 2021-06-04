Fisher-Price recalls thousands of baby soothers, gliders after 4 infant deaths

Fisher-Price is recalling some of its “4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers” after four infants reportedly died in the products.

The company is also recalling several of its “2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders” as a result of the deaths. Though, no fatalities have been reported in those products.

The infants who died were reportedly placed on their backs unrestrained in the products and were later found on their stomachs, according to a notice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued Thursday.

The CPSC says the babies who died include a 4-month-old from Missouri, a 2-month-old from Nevada, a 2-month-old from Michigan, and an 11-week-old from Colorado. The deaths occurred between April 2019 and Feb. 2020.

The recall involves the following model numbers for the “4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers:” CHP56, CHP55, and CBT81. The following model numbers for the “2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders” are also being recalled: GDD28, GDD39, GDD41, GGW85, GNX43, GVG43, HBD26, and HBD27.

The model number is located on the underside of the base.

About 120,000 “4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers” and 55,000 “2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders” were sold in stores nationwide and online, including Walmart and Target locations and Amazon.com. About 25,000 “4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers” and 27,000 “2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders” were also distributed in Canada.

The “4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers” were sold from January 2014 through December 2020, for about $108. The “2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders” were sold from November 2018 through May 2021, for about $125.

The CPSC says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Fisher-Price for a refund.

To obtain a refund, consumers should visit Fisher-Price online or call toll-free at 855-853-6224 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

The CPSC emphasizes that the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet, or play yard. Parents and caregivers should never add blankets, pillows, or other items to an infant’s sleeping environment. Babies should always be placed to sleep on their backs.

“These types of incidents are heartbreaking,” said Acting Chairman Robert Adler. “Loving parents put their babies in these products never expecting a tragedy. Inclined products, such as gliders, soothers, rockers and swings are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation.”

“There is nothing more important to Fisher-Price than the safety of our products and the trust that families put in us,” said Chuck Scothon, General Manager of Fisher-Price. “These incidents are indeed heart-breaking. We are committed to educating parents and caregivers on the safe use of all of our products, including the importance of following all warnings and instructions to ensure the health and safety of babies and children.”