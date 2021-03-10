Florida wildlife officials using detector dogs to locate invasive Burmese pythons

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is utilizing dogs to locate invasive Burmese pythons.

The python detector team was on the hunt in the Southern Glades wildlife and environmental area on Tuesday.

State wildlife officers said their detector dogs have been carefully trained to search for pythons using scent signals.

There are two detector dogs: Truman and Eleanor.

Once they find a python, the dogs alert their handlers so the snake can be captured and removed.

Wildlife officers said the largest python they've caught was about 9 feet long.

FWC's python detector dogs locate invasive Burmese pythons

This story was originally published by Jason Davis at WPTV.