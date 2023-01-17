Former Florida teacher launches YouTube channel to help students solve their problems

TAMPA, Fla. — Math might not be every student’s favorite subject, but a former Florida teacher turned her knowledge into easy-to-watch videos to make math simple and stress-free.

Marcia Silberman took her talents to the virtual world, and she hopes it will help kids find the right answer with less frustration.

“Math really is everywhere. It’s in personal finance. It’s in budgeting. It’s in fractions and cooking,” said Silberman. “It’s in analyzing how your favorite sports team’s doing.”

Silberman is a former Hillsborough County school teacher with over 30 years of experience. She retired from teaching and went into tutoring, explaining she knew she still had a passion for working with students.

“With COVID, students really became very technology savvy, so a YouTube channel would help them where local students and even worldwide would be able to go for help,” said Silberman.

WFTS Teacher Marcia Silberman started her own YouTube channel to help students dealing with math problems.

Silberman came up with Math with Marcia. The YouTube channel launched in November and now has over 1,000 subscribers. It gives students, and their parents, help with homework with step-by-step explanations and examples through simple, short videos.

“A classroom is moving at a fast pace. Everyone learns at a different pace,” said Silberman. “So students are able to stop it, rewind it, watch it again, and build that confidence, so they understand the language of math.”

The teacher is showing that helping students understand the answer, minus the stress of the subject, can equal a path to success.

“There will be a time where I will retire, but these videos will live on and continue to help students everywhere,” said Silberman.

This article was written by Mary O'Connell for WFTS.