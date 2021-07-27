Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Georgia man pleading guilty to 4 of 8 Atlanta-area spa killings

items.[0].image.alt
David Tulis/AP
Police are investigating a multiple shooting at the Su Jung Health Sauna in Norcross, Ga., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2012, where a gunman opened fire Tuesday evening, killing five people in what authorities described as a murder-suicide. (AP Photo/David Tulis)
Georgia Spa Shootings
Posted at 10:04 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 10:04:43-04

CANTON, Ga. — A man accused of killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage businesses is pleading guilty, hoping for life without parole in the first four shooting deaths in Cherokee County, where a judge is hearing a prosecutor describe details of his crimes.

Robert Aaron Long still faces execution if convicted of murdering four people at two spas in Atlanta.

Six of the victims were women of Asian descent.

A prosecutor said the 22-year-old defendant has signed a plea deal admitting to all of the charges in Cherokee County.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections