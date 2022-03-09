Girl Scouts' bakeries feeling pinch as orders soar in some localities

Girl Scout troops in Wisconsin are beginning to receive shipments for their initial cookie orders placed as far back as January, but orders with Peanut Butter Sandwiches may take a little longer to come in.

That's because of multiple supply chain roadblocks and ingredient shortages, specifically peanut butter.

"We have been impacted and the leaders are starting to get information on that," Natalie Jaroch, membership engagement coordinator for the Girls Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes council said. "We are hoping that it won't be too much of an effect that and we are hoping that the cookies we are missing from supply chain issues are coming in shortly."

Jaroch says that the organization has confirmation from their bakers that the cookies will be fulfilled, and that the most popular cookies have remained unaffected.

"Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, and Peanut Butter Patties, those are definitely our most popular," Jaroch said. "Our new flavor Adventurefuls has also been successful this year."

Two moving trucks arrived at the Luxemburg Sportsmans Club today with hundreds of boxes of cookies, which serve as treats to fill the bellies of customers and funds to propel area Girl Scouts and their adventures.

"Buying a box of Girl Scout cookies isn't just buying a delicious box of cookies, it is two-fold and goes right back to the community which is awesome," Jaroch said. "One of our De Pere service areas is actually planning a Europe 2024 trip. So the girls will have the opportunity to go to Europe and travel around Europe, go to the Girl Scout Chalet there, so that's awesome."

In 2021, Girls Scouts introduced a new online platform to sell cookies when door-to-door sales weren't an option for girls during the pandemic. In the Northwestern Great Lakes council, online sales jumped 163% in the first year offering.

"With the pandemic happening, we didn't know what to expect," Jaroch said. "But we are so pleased with our girls and our volunteers. They have killed it this year, they are absolutely awesome."

Even with some bakeries struggling to balance supply and demand, area Girl Scouts have seen a consistent demand for the coveted cookies.

"Our goal for our troops was 2,000, and just from our initial orders, which was from the end of January to the beginning of February, we sold over 3,000 boxes of cookies," first-year scout mom and registered volunteer Alicia Cree said.

It's not too late for you to get your hands on some boxes of Girl Scout cookies – leadership is encouraging troops to carry out their traditional Cookie Booths at grocery stores and community buildings over the coming weeks.

This story was originally published by Rachel Hopmayer of WACY in Green Bay, Wisconsin.