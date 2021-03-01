Golden Globes 2021: See the full list of winners

The 2021 Golden Globes — the first Golden Globes to be held in the COVID-19 era — were held Sunday and were hosted in both New York and Los Angeles with a socially-distanced audience at both locations.
"Nomadland" and "Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm" represented the big winners in film in a year that saw limited releases with theaters closed.
Among the honors on Sunday was for Chadwick Boseman for his role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." Boseman won best actor in a drama motion picture. Boseman died last August after a years-long battle with colon cancer.
The crowds at both locations were made up of first responders. Winners and nominees joined the ceremony virtually.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, hosts Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler announced that a $2 million donation would be made to Feeding America.
Fey and Poehler also called out the ceremony's organizer the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for lacking Black representation.
Winners:
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) - Best supporting actor in a motion picture
John Boyega (Small Axe) - Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) - Best actress in a television series – musical or comedy
Soul - Best animated film
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much is True) - Best actor in a miniseries or television film
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Best screenplay in a motion picture
Emma Corrin (The Crown) - Best actress in a television series – drama
Lo si (seen) - Best original song
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste (Soul) - Best original score
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) - Best actor in a television series – musical or comedy
Schitt's Creek - Best television musical or comedy
Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot) - Best actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy
Josh O'Connor - Best actor in a television Series – drama
Minari - Best foreign language film
The Crown - Best television series - drama
Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian) - Best supporting actress in a motion picture
Gillian Anderson (The Crown) - Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) - Best actress in a miniseries or television film
The Queen's Gambit - Best miniseries or television film
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) - Best actor in a motion picture – drama
Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) - Best director in a motion picture
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Best motion picture - musical or comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) - Best actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy
Andra Day (The United States vs Billie Holiday) - Best actress in a motion picture – drama
Nomadlan - Best motion picture - drama
Jane Fonda - Cecil B. DeMille Award
Norman Lear - Carol Burnett Award