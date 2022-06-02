Watch
Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction upheld by appeals court

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial in New York, on Feb. 24, 2020. A New York appellate court on Thursday, June 2, 2022, has upheld Weinstein's rape conviction, rejecting the disgraced movie mogul's claims that the judge at the landmark #MeToo trial prejudiced him by allowing women to testify about allegations that weren't part of the criminal case. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Posted at 12:38 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 12:38:27-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court has upheld Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction.

The panel of judges on Thursday rejected the movie mogul’s claims that the judge at his trial prejudiced him by allowing women to testify about allegations that weren’t part of the criminal case.

The ruling affirms a milestone verdict in America’s reckoning with sexual misconduct by powerful figures.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence.

His publicist says he is reviewing his options and will seek to appeal the decision to New York's highest court.

Weinstein is jailed in California. He is awaiting trial there on charges he assaulted five women from 2004 to 2013.

