Have we been saying Adele's name wrong all this time?

Adele is one of the most famous singers in the world and many of her fans may have been pronouncing her name wrong all this time.

During a Q&A session in Los Angeles, Adele complimented a fan who correctly pronounced her name.

"She said my name perfectly," Adele said.

Most fans refer to the British singer as "uh-dell." However, she says her name is pronounced: "uh-dehwl."

The difference reportedly comes down to a Northern London accent.

Adele is promoting her new music video for "I Drink Wine." It's from her fourth studio album, "30."

This is a big month for Adele. She will begin her Las Vegas residency on Nov. 18. The show was postponed in January after the star lamented that it wasn't ready due to COVID-related issues.