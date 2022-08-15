Holocaust survivor unites with son of his liberator

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) — It’s been 77 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp and the Holocaust ended. However, for so many survivors, it still feels like yesterday.

The Jewish people who survived the genocide of 6 million are fewer each year as time passes.

On Sunday, the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County hosted an emotional reunion more than 60 years in the making.

"It’s a day I never thought would come," said Holocaust survivor Eric Lipetz. "I’m emotional every time I think about this. I’ve been emotional for the past two weeks."

Lipetz met Rogers Hall, the son of the late Col. John Hall, who liberated Lipetz and brought him and his family to America.

Looking back at pictures from his childhood, Lipetz said this day was something he dreamed about for years.

"I couldn’t believe this day came," said Lipetz. "I really thought I was going to end my life not knowing anything about Col. Hall, not being able to say thank you and here I am with his son. That’s why I’m alive and that’s why my family is alive, and my family has grown so much. It’s because of people like Col. Hall."

This story was originally reported by Briana Nespral on wptv.com.