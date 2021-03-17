House passes domestic violence bill, pushes issue to Senate

With a nod to Women’s History Month, the Democratic-led House has passed two measures, one designed to protect women from domestic violence, the other to remove the deadline for states to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

The reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act passed 244-172 on Wednesday with 29 Republicans joining Democrats in supporting the legislation.

The resolution to repeal the ERA’s ratification deadline passed 222-204. Both measures face a more difficult path in an evenly divided Senate.