Huawei executive resolves criminal charges in deal with US

Brittainy Newman/AP
Huawei Technologies lawyers walk outside of the Brooklyn Federal Court House on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in New York. Meng Wanzhou, a top executive of the Chinese communications giant, has resolved criminal charges against her as part of a deal with the U.S. Justice Department that could pave the way for her to return to China and that concludes a case that roiled relations between Washington and Beijing. The deal was disclosed in federal court in Brooklyn on Friday. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Posted at 7:49 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 19:49:42-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A top executive of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies has resolved criminal charges against her as part of a deal with the U.S. Justice Department that could pave the way for her to return to China.

The agreement with chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou also concludes a case that roiled relations between Washington and Beijing.

According to the Associated Press, in exchange for the DOJ dismissing fraud charges, Meng had to accept responsibility for misrepresenting her company’s business dealings in Iran.

It was disclosed in federal court in Brooklyn on Friday.

The deal calls for the Justice Department to dismiss the case next December, or four years after Meng's arrest if she complies with certain conditions, including not contesting any of the government’s factual allegations, the AP reported.

The AP reported that the DOJ also agreed to drop its request that Meng be extradited to the U.S.

Meng is the daughter of the company's founder, Ren Zhengfei.

