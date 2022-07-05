In reversal, prosecutors say R. Kelly off suicide watch

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say R. Kelly is no longer on suicide watch following the jailed R&B singer's sentencing in a federal sex abuse case.

Kelly underwent a clinical assessment and it was concluded that suicide watch was no longer necessary, prosecutors told the court, according to the New York Post.

Kelly’s attorneys filed a lawsuit last week, claiming the singer was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment.

"The irony of putting someone on suicide watch when they're not suicidal is it actually causes more harm," Jennifer Bonjean

told CNN.

Kelley was sentenced last week to 30 years in prison for using his fame to sexually exploit women and girls. He is currently being held at a federal jail in Brooklyn.

The 55-year-old Kelly has denied wrongdoing and plans to appeal his conviction.