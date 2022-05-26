Intersection to honor George Floyd renamed in Minneapolis

The intersection where George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers was renamed in his honor, among a series of events to remember a man whose killing forced America to confront racial injustice.

Floyd’s brother Terrence was among family members to attend as a commemorative street sign marked the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue as “George Perry Floyd Square” on the two-year anniversary of his death. The renaming was followed by a candlelight vigil at a nearby ceremony.

One man who visited the intersection earlier Wednesday, 32-year-old Colten Muth, said he wanted to pay homage to Floyd "because his sacrifice made a huge impact on the world.”

The renaming also came on the same day President Joe Biden signed an executive order meant to “advance effective, accountable policing and criminal justice practices that will build public trust and strengthen public safety.”

Floyd died while in police custody on May 25, 2020. Now imprisoned Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes, 46 seconds. For the final two minutes and 53 seconds, prosecutors said, Floyd was unresponsive. Chauvin was later convicted of murdering Floyd.

Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests and calls for changes to the justice system.