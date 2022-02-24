Investigation underway after skydiving plane crashes in southern California

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — An investigation is underway after a skydiving plane crashed north of San Diego, California on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:50 p.m. near the Bob Maxwell Memorial Airfield in Oceanside.

The Federal Aviation Administration said two people were aboard a single-engine Cessna 208B when the aircraft went down east of the airfield.

Skydiving company GoJump Oceanside confirmed to Scripps station KGTV that the plane involved in the crash belongs to them. They did not release any further details regarding the incident.

The Oceanside Police Department says both crash victims were been taken to a local hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation and provide updates, according to the FAA.

This story was originally reported by De'Anthony Taylor on 10news.com