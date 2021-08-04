Jennifer Aniston cut 'anti-vaxxers' out of her 'weekly routine'

Jennifer Aniston says she has "lost a few people in my weekly routine" who have either refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine or disclose whether they were vaccinated.

"I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day," Aniston said in an interview with InStyle.

Aniston said it's a "real shame" that there is a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or don't "listen to the facts."

"It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda," Aniston said.

Aniston has been busy filming The Morning Show, which she told InStyle was different during the pandemic.

"I was able to walk into it pretty centered, knowing we had an incredible epidemiology team," Aniston said. "I missed seeing my crew's faces — that was tough. I also wasn't with Reese [Witherspoon, her co-star] or the rest of the cast as often as in the first season. But the writing is incredible."

The "Friends" actress added that the pandemic changed the way she lived her life. She said staying home allowed her to reassess what she needed.

"My level of anxiety has gone down by eliminating the unnecessary sort of fat in life that I had thought was necessary," Aniston said.