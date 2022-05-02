Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19, to temporarily step away from show duties

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will be stepping away from show duties for "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" while he is recovering.

Kimmel will return to the show at a later date, but said that he is "feeling fine" and is "double vaxxed and boosted." He said in the tweet "the show must not go on."

Kimmel apologized to guests Tom Cruise and Iliza Shlesinger who were scheduled to appear on Monday night's live show.