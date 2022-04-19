Judge denies request to lower bond for parents of suspected school shooter

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Michigan judge denied the request to lower the bond for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of a suspected Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley.

Both were in court on Tuesday morning for a hearing where they asked to have their bond lowered from $500,000 to $100,000.

This wasn't the first time the Crumbleys asked to have their bond reduced. The last time the motion was denied because the judge said $100,000 wasn't enough money to keep them from fleeing.

According to investigators, the Crumbleys ignored their son's mental distress and failed to lock up a gun in the home, which is now considered the murder weapon. They are both facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The couple is being held at the Oakland County Jail. Ethan is at the same facility despite asking a judge to be transferred to a juvenile facility.

Four students were killed in the shooting at Oxford High School and seven others were injured.

This story was originally reported by Alex Bozarjian on wxyz.com.

