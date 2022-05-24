Kemp, Perdue GA primary also pits Trump against Pence

The Republican primary in the Georgia governor's race is pitting former President Donald Trump against former Vice President Mike Pence despite neither of them being on the ballot.

Trump is backing former U.S. Sen. David Purdue and Pence is backing current Gov. Brian Kemp.

Trump has spent millions of dollars to help get Purdue elected. The former president has been critical of Kemp since the 2020 election. He believes Kemp should have done more to help him secure the state, which he lost to Joe Biden.

Ahead of a Pence campaign visit to Georgia, Trump criticized his former no. 2 through a spokesperson.

"Now, desperate to chase his lost relevance, Pence is parachuting into races, hoping someone is paying attention," the Trump spokesperson said, according to The New York Times.

Pence has not been as pointedly critical of Trump, instead, saying he was proud of the Trump-Pence administration's record.

Kemp is widely regarded as the favorite in Tuesday's race. Polls have him up by double-digits.