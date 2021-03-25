Large tornado wallops Alabama, Birmingham suburbs

A tornado produced “significant” damage in the Birmingham, Alabama, area on Thursday amid the second major tornado outbreak this month to strike the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The supercell storm has produced a series of tornadoes that produced significant damage in the southern suburbs of Birmingham. As of 3 p.m. ET, CT tornado was still on the ground east of Birmingham over Ohatchee.

The Storm Prediction Center flagged Thursday’s tornado watch for the area a “Particularly Dangerous Situation.”

The Pelham, Alabama, Police Department confirmed that multiple homes have been damaged. A number of roads in the area are impassable, the department says.

The department tweeted video of some of the damage.

Crosscreek Damage pic.twitter.com/4ug7hjvs51 — Pelham Police Dept (@PelhamPoliceAL) March 25, 2021

Several people on social media shared video of the tornado, which appeared to show a wedge-shaped funnel scrapping the ground.

@spann my husband sent me this from Pelham about 20 min ago... pic.twitter.com/WYbivOU55e — jean parmesan (rip lucille bluth) (@bananastandmgmt) March 25, 2021

There is no word yet on injuries.

Storms are expected to continue in the South well into the evening on Thursday.